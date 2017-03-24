Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Held by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.96 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company earned $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

In related news, Director Steven M. West acquired 3,027 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.92 per share, with a total value of $102,675.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,504. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Dedicoat sold 34,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,449.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,893. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

