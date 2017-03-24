Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.2% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/cisco-systems-inc-csco-shares-bought-by-gyroscope-capital-management-group-llc.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $537,079.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,752.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $544,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,807 shares of company stock worth $12,668,893. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.