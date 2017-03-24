Cintas Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2017 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cintas in a report released on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Box now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.37%. Cintas's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded up 1.35% during trading on Friday, reaching $126.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,260 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.87. Cintas has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Cintas by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,135,000 after buying an additional 770,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $66,269,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $63,718,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cintas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,339,000 after buying an additional 331,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cintas by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,072,000 after buying an additional 275,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

