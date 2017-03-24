Cintas Co. (CTAS) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies to $129.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.20.

Shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded up 0.19% during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.19. The stock had a trading volume of 218,449 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. Cintas has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $128.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Cintas had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post $4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Parasol Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 19.2% in the third quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cintas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 6.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

