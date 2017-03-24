Cintas Co. (CTAS) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank AG from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.19. The stock had a trading volume of 218,449 shares. Cintas has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $128.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.73.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Cintas had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas will post $4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cintas Co. (CTAS) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/cintas-co-ctas-price-target-increased-to-125-00-by-analysts-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $118,000. Parasol Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.2% in the third quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.