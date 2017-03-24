Cintas Co. (CTAS) CFO Sells $688,568.44 in Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $688,568.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,251.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded down 0.65% on Friday, hitting $125.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,505 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.87. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $128.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Cintas had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post $4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Parasol Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 19.2% in the third quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cintas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 6.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

