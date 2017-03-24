Cineworld Group plc (CINE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 675.56 ($8.34).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINE. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Cineworld Group plc from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 675 ($8.34) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd lowered Cineworld Group plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.15) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.03) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.89) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cineworld Group plc from GBX 550 ($6.79) to GBX 630 ($7.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) opened at 645.00 on Friday. Cineworld Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 496.53 and a 52-week high of GBX 656.36. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.73 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 636.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 583.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Cineworld Group plc’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

About Cineworld Group plc

Cineworld Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international cinema chain. The Company operates in approximately nine countries. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Ireland, and Central and Eastern Europe and Israel (CEE & I). The Company has approximately 220 cinemas with over 2,010 screens.

