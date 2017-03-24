Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 21,827 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company’s market capitalization is $126.01 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post ($3.11) EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, formerly K2 Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. It is developing a pipeline of product and development candidates with a focus on serious fungal infections.

