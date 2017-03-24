Christopher K. Cox Sells 16,000 Shares of Facebook Inc (FB) Stock

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $2,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,665,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 139.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day moving average of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $403.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook Inc has a 52-week low of $106.31 and a 52-week high of $142.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $128,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. FBN Securities set a $175.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Facebook to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.49.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

