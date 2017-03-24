Christopher & Banks Co. (CBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer of women’s clothing providing exclusive fashions under the Christopher & Banks and C.J. Banks labels. Currently, the Company operates 351 stores in 30 states, located primarily in the northern half of the United States. “

Shares of Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) opened at 1.33 on Friday. Christopher & Banks Co. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The stock’s market cap is $50.03 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Christopher & Banks Co. had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $84.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Christopher & Banks Co. will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joel N. Waller bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBK. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. by 219.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 266,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 182,818 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

