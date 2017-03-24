ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (CCIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CCIH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CCIH) traded up 5.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 21,998 shares of the company traded hands. ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The stock’s market capitalization is $45.35 million.

About ChinaCache International Holdings

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (ChinaCache) is a holding Company. The Company provides a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies and other enterprises to manage the scalability of their online services and applications. Its across the nation service platform, which consists of its network, servers and software, is designed to handle planned and unplanned peaks without upfront and ongoing capital outlay and other investments on the part of its customers.

