China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHU. Nomura lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) traded up 3.37% on Thursday, hitting $13.48. 137,610 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.00 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited by 9.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited during the third quarter worth about $133,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited by 21.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 325,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company’s businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses, enterprise businesses and international businesses. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services.

