China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHA. Zacks Investment Research raised China Telecom Co. Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC Holdings plc raised China Telecom Co. Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Nomura raised China Telecom Co. Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/china-telecom-co-limited-cha-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHA. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in China Telecom Co. Limited during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in China Telecom Co. Limited during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in China Telecom Co. Limited during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in China Telecom Co. Limited by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in China Telecom Co. Limited by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) opened at 48.34 on Tuesday. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94.

China Telecom Co. Limited Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunications and related businesses. The Company operates through seven businesses. Wireline Voice Services include local and long distance wireline services. Mobile Voice Services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Co. Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom Co. Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.