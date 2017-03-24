China Lending Corp (NASDAQ:cldc) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

China Lending Corp (NASDAQ:CLDC) traded down 3.07% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,755 shares. China Lending Corp has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $144.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/china-lending-corp-cldc-declares-0-04-quarterly-dividend.html.

China Lending Corp Company Profile

China Lending Corporation, formerly DT Asia Investments Limited, is engaged in providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), and proprietors in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang Province) of the People’s Republic of China. The Company offers loans to industries, including commerce, service, supply chain finance, manufacturing, real estate, mineral and energy, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for China Lending Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Lending Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.