Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 28th

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) opened at 20.09 on Friday. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company earned $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Chimera Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of mortgage assets, including Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Non-Agency RMBS, Agency commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage loans and real estate related securities.

