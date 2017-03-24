Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.07% of Childrens Place worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) opened at 119.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.41. Childrens Place Inc has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $121.15.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. The company earned $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.13 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 4.86%. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc will post $6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Childrens Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Childrens Place from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Childrens Place from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Saturday, March 11th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Childrens Place to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

In related news, CFO Anurup Pruthi sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $36,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

