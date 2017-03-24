Chevron’s (CVX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $114.00 price target on the stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vetr raised Chevron from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $102.56 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Chevron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,297 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $204.44 billion. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.43 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average of $109.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm earned $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post $4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.

In related news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total value of $5,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,692,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,508,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,748,000 after buying an additional 3,719,388 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 1,003.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,341,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,351,000 after buying an additional 3,038,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 17,780.6% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,445,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,431,850 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

