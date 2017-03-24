Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,243 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $100,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,020,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,048,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 107.87 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.43 and a one year high of $119.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.25. The firm’s market cap is $204.21 billion.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business earned $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post $4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,600.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.05 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Independent Research GmbH upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.30.

In related news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total value of $5,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

