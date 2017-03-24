Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Reduced by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,167,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,508,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,748,000 after buying an additional 3,719,388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,660,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,132,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,309,000 after buying an additional 968,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 886.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after buying an additional 649,895 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 107.87 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.43 and a 12 month high of $119.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.25. The company’s market cap is $204.21 billion.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post $4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Vetr lowered Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Independent Research GmbH raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Chevron to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.30.

In related news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total transaction of $5,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

