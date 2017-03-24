Chester Billingsley Sells 11,500 Shares of Mentor Capital Inc (MNTR) Stock

Mentor Capital Inc (NASDAQ:MNTR) CEO Chester Billingsley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,604,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chester Billingsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Chester Billingsley sold 4,500 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $10,980.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Chester Billingsley sold 16,000 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $35,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Chester Billingsley sold 16,000 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $38,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Chester Billingsley sold 16,000 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $38,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Chester Billingsley sold 16,000 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $59,200.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Chester Billingsley sold 12,700 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $17,018.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Chester Billingsley sold 12,700 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $16,129.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Chester Billingsley sold 19,661 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $24,379.64.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Chester Billingsley sold 5,639 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $6,766.80.

On Monday, January 9th, Chester Billingsley sold 12,700 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $17,018.00.

Mentor Capital Inc (NASDAQ:MNTR) traded up 5.60% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 58,374 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $46.15 million. Mentor Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital Inc is a United States-based firm that invests in medical marijuana and recreational use cannabis companies. The Firm has $140 million capital structure and looks like a marijuana fund or cannabis index fund. Its preferred focus is medical and the Company seeks to facilitate the application of cannabis to cancer wasting, calming seizures, Parkinson’s disease, reducing ocular pressures from glaucoma and blunting chronic pain.

