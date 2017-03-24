Chesapeake Lodging Trust (chsp) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:chsp) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) opened at 23.52 on Friday. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $145.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (the Trust) is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in business and convention markets and, on service hotels in urban settings or locations in the United States. The Trust owns over 20 hotels with over 6,700 rooms in approximately nine states and the District of Columbia.

