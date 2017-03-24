Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHK. Wunderlich reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Saturday, January 21st. FBR & Co set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) traded up 0.9175% during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.1367. 8,122,957 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The stock’s market cap is $4.55 billion. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Archie W. Dunham purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,637.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $104,000. National Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 17,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (Chesapeake) is a producer of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. The exploration and production segment is responsible for finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL.

