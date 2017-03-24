Charles E. Schneider Sells 4,220 Shares of RigNet Inc (RNET) Stock

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) CFO Charles E. Schneider sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $85,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) opened at 19.80 on Friday. RigNet Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The stock’s market cap is $356.06 million.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm earned $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RigNet Inc will post ($0.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 53.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 873,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 302,758 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 37.6% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 174,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 75,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 23.8% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of RigNet in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc (RigNet) is a provider of digital technology solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company provides managed remote communications, managed services and collaborative applications, focusing on offshore and onshore drilling rigs, energy production facilities, and energy maritime. The Company operates through three segments: Eastern Hemisphere, Western Hemisphere and RigNet Systems Integration and Automation.

