Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Genius Brands International Inc (OTCMKTS:GNUS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Genius Brands International (OTCMKTS:GNUS) traded up 2.8069% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.0252. 671 shares of the company were exchanged. Genius Brands International has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company. The Company provides entertaining and enriching content and products with a purpose for toddlers to tweens. The Company produces original content and licenses the rights to that content to a range of partners. Its licensees include companies to which the audio-visual rights are licensed for exhibition in various formats, such as Pay Television, Free or Broadcast Television, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription on demand (SVOD) and digital video discs/compact discs (DVDs/CDs), and companies that develop and distribute products based on its content within different product categories, such as toys, electronics, publishing, home goods, stationary and gifts.

