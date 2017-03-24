Chad Kenneth Holliday Buys 79,000 Shares of Ackroo Inc (AKR) Stock

Ackroo Inc (TSE:AKR) Director Chad Kenneth Holliday purchased 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,010.00.

Ackroo Company Profile

