CGI Group Inc (GIB) Receives $53.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

CGI Group Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut CGI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut CGI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) opened at 46.95 on Tuesday. CGI Group has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm earned $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Group will post $2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI Group during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of CGI Group during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CGI Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CGI Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,364,000 after buying an additional 227,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,991,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CGI Group

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

