Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Position Maintained by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board continued to hold its stake in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,111 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,747,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,077,000 after buying an additional 2,736,588 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,020,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after buying an additional 1,306,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 56.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,078,000 after buying an additional 1,250,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 146.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 172,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 137,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) opened at 12.00 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.05 billion. Century Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The business earned $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Century Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post $0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. Standpoint Research cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

In other news, VP Michelle Lair sold 6,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $97,468.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,445.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company (Century) is a holding company, which is a producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. The Company operates through primary aluminum segment. Its primary aluminum facilities produce standard grade primary aluminum products.

