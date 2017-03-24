Centennial Resource Development’s (CDEV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wunderlich

Wunderlich reissued their buy rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.99. 814,562 shares of the stock traded hands. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company’s market capitalization is $2.79 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $2,824,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $27,947,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $43,567,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, formerly Silver Run Acquisition Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets and operations, which are held and conducted through Centennial Resource Production, LLC, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

