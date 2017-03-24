Cempra Inc (CEMP) Receives $8.52 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cempra Inc (NASDAQ:CEMP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Cempra in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cempra in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Cempra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.43 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded shares of Cempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) opened at 4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The stock’s market cap is $212.19 million. Cempra has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Cempra had a negative net margin of 678.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The company earned $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cempra will post ($1.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 105,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $358,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 937,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $3,197,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,193,060 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cempra during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cempra by 2,258.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cempra by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cempra during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cempra during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Cempra Company Profile

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

