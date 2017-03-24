Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Position Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 400,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) opened at 5.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The firm’s market capitalization is $412.72 million. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.08.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business earned $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDR shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $69,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,633,593 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,629.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce J. Schanzer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,593 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,793.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,725 shares of company stock valued at $208,286. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on ownership and operation of grocery-anchored shopping centers straddling the Washington District of Columbia (DC) to Boston corridor. The Company focuses its investment activities on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 60 operating properties, including approximately 30 properties in Pennsylvania; over eight properties in Massachusetts; approximately seven properties in Connecticut; over six properties in Maryland; approximately eight properties in Virginia; over three properties in New Jersey, and one property in New York.

