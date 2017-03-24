Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Stake Increased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. during the third quarter valued at about $31,687,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. by 70.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 464,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 192,333 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 599,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after buying an additional 93,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. by 42.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) opened at 67.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Cedar Fair, L.P. had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 768.42%. The company had revenue of $192 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cedar Fair, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

In related news, CMO Kelley Semmelroth sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $371,093.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair, L.P.

Cedar Fair, L.P. is an operator of regional amusement parks. The Company operates within a segment of amusement/water parks with accompanying resort facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned approximately 11 amusement parks, two separately gated outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels.

