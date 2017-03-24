CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) – KeyCorp cut their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for CBL & Associates Properties in a report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ FY2018 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (CBL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/cbl-associates-properties-inc-forecasted-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-2-27-per-share-cbl.html.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) opened at 9.14 on Thursday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.45. The business earned $258.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.42 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. CBL & Associates Properties’s payout ratio is currently 141.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,442,000. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 89,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 354,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 4,374,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after buying an additional 1,221,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after buying an additional 154,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.