CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (CBL)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) – KeyCorp cut their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for CBL & Associates Properties in a report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ FY2018 earnings at $2.32 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.
Shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) opened at 9.14 on Thursday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.
CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.45. The business earned $258.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.42 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. CBL & Associates Properties’s payout ratio is currently 141.33%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,442,000. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 89,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 354,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 4,374,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after buying an additional 1,221,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after buying an additional 154,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.
