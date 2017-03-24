Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,220,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,421,000 after buying an additional 2,546,164 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,401,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,710,000 after buying an additional 804,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,763,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,865,000 after buying an additional 3,228,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,917,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,224,000 after buying an additional 184,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,544,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,016,000 after buying an additional 414,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) opened at 92.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.04 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The stock’s market cap is $54.09 billion.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post $3.13 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.32 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,043.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $380,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

