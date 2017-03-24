Castle Brands Inc (ROX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Castle Brands Inc (NYSE:ROX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,414,572 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 976,815 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,988,961 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, CEO Richard Lampen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,807,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,300.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castle Brands stock. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Castle Brands Inc (NYSE:ROX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,737,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp owned 1.70% of Castle Brands worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Castle Brands (NYSE:ROX) traded down 1.63% during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 940,756 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $194.77 million. Castle Brands has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands Inc develops and markets premium and super premium brands in the beverage alcohol categories. The Company is engaged in the sale of premium beverage alcohol. Its beverage alcohol categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka and tequila. Its brands include Gosling’s rum, Gosling’s Stormy Ginger Beer, Gosling’s Dark ‘n Stormy ready-to-drink cocktail, Jefferson’s bourbon, Jefferson’s Reserve, Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea, Jefferson’s Wine Finish Collection, Jefferson’s The Manhattan: Barrel Finished Cocktail, Jefferson’s Chef’s Collaboration, Jefferson’s Wood Experiment, Jefferson’s Presidential Select, Jefferson’s Rye whiskey, Pallini liqueurs, Clontarf Irish whiskey, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady’s Irish Cream, Boru vodka, Tierras tequila, Celtic Honey liqueur and Gozio amaretto.

