Cascades Inc (CAS) Receives C$15.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.14.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAS shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) opened at 13.42 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc (Cascades) is a Canada-based company that produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products consisting of recycled fibers. The Company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes the Company’s Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers.
