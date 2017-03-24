Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) CFO Sells $488,998.40 in Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) CFO David L. Pitts sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $488,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) opened at 26.80 on Friday. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The firm’s market cap is $1.75 billion.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company earned $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.69 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 264.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 350.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 397,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after buying an additional 309,479 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,464,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 507,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after buying an additional 57,620 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

