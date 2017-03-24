Cargojet Inc (CJT) Insider Ajay Kumar Virmani Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) insider Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.02, for a total value of C$230,100.00.

Ajay Kumar Virmani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 20,000 shares of Cargojet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$920,000.00.

Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) traded down 0.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,844 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. Cargojet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $490.32 million and a P/E ratio of 209.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CJT. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.75.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc is a provider of time sensitive overnight air cargo services. The Company’s cargo business comprises operating a domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between over 10 Canadian cities; providing aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis, operating between points in Canada, the United States and Europe; operating scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda, and between Canada and Europe, and providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States and other international destinations.

