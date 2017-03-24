Capital One Financial Corp. Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Saul Centers Inc (BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. raised their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Saul Centers in a research note issued on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst C. Lucas now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) opened at 61.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. Saul Centers has a one year low of $50.62 and a one year high of $68.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 134.21%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director Philip D. Caraci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $496,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,163,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,501,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 778,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,840,000 after buying an additional 89,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 103,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc (Saul Centers) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates in two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company conducts its business through Saul Holdings Limited Partnership and/or directly or indirectly owned subsidiaries.

