Capital Guardian Trust Co. Sells 29,594 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. cut its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,594 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $51,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 382,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at 44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.08. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company earned $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.91.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 1,600 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

