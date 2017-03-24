Canyon Services Group Inc (FRC) to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

Canyon Services Group Inc (TSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Canyon Services Group in a report issued on Wednesday. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canyon Services Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Canyon Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Canyon Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Canyon Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canyon Services Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Shares of Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) opened at 6.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. Canyon Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company’s market capitalization is $521.63 million.

In other news, insider Quentin Maurice Walker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.37, for a total value of C$40,275.00.

About Canyon Services Group

Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.

