Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Dimension Therapeutics Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (DMTX)

Dimension Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dimension Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.00). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

DMTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dimension Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on Dimension Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Dimension Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/cantor-fitzgerald-comments-on-dimension-therapeutics-incs-fy2017-earnings-dmtx.html.

Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) opened at 1.75 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $43.83 million. Dimension Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Dimension Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 464.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimension Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimension Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dimension Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimension Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,958,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dimension Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,003,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dimension Therapeutics

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing therapeutic products for people living with rare diseases associated with the liver and caused by genetic mutations. It has programs for hemophilia B, hemophilia A, ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimension Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimension Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.