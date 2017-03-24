Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2017 EPS estimates for Cerus in a report released on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Brokmeier now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a negative net margin of 174.76%. The firm earned $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cerus Co. (CERS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/cantor-fitzgerald-brokers-reduce-earnings-estimates-for-cerus-co-cers.html.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CERS. FBR & Co set a $10.00 price objective on Cerus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) opened at 4.12 on Thursday. Cerus has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock’s market cap is $426.31 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.

In other news, insider William Mariner Greenman sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $36,989.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $61,652 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter worth about $81,061,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 51.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,411,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 816,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 80,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 50.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System for blood safety. The Company operates through blood safety segment. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its technology for controlling biological replication, and is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

