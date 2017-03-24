Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2017 earnings estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Goldstein now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($2.07) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.08). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/cantor-fitzgerald-analysts-raise-earnings-estimates-for-sunesis-pharmaceuticals-inc-snss.html.

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) opened at 4.15 on Thursday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The company’s market capitalization is $86.83 million.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company earned $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,623.12% and a negative return on equity of 806.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,810,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,241,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of its pipeline of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The Company offers QINPREZO (vosaroxin), which is a product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.