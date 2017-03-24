Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Flex Pharma Inc (FLKS)

Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for Flex Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Goldstein now forecasts that the brokerage will earn ($2.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.29).

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.26.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Flex Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $12.00 price objective on Flex Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) opened at 4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. Flex Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock’s market capitalization is $68.43 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Flex Pharma by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Flex Pharma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAM Group Holding A S boosted its position in Flex Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 225,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops treatments for nocturnal leg cramps, muscle cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions, and exercise associated muscle cramps (EAMCs). The Company’s product candidates activate certain receptors in primary sensory neurons, which then act through neuronal circuits to reduce the repetitive firing, or hyperexcitability, of alpha-motor neurons in the spinal cord, thereby preventing or reducing the frequency and intensity of muscle cramps and spasms.

