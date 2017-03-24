Canterbury Park Holding Co. (cphc) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:cphc) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Canterbury Park Holding (NASDAQ:CPHC) traded up 0.97% during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. Canterbury Park Holding has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.21.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Canterbury Park Holding from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About Canterbury Park Holding
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation conducts pari-mutuel wagering operations and hosts unbanked card games at its Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The Company’s pari-mutuel wagering operations include both wagering on thoroughbred and quarter horse races during live meets at the Racetrack and year-round wagering on races held at out-of-state racetracks that are televised simultaneously at the Racetrack.
Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Holding Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park Holding Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.