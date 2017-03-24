Canterbury Park Holding Co. (cphc) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:cphc) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding (NASDAQ:CPHC) traded up 0.97% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 269 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -0.31. Canterbury Park Holding has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Canterbury Park Holding from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Canterbury Park Holding Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation conducts pari-mutuel wagering operations and hosts unbanked card games at its Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The Company’s pari-mutuel wagering operations include both wagering on thoroughbred and quarter horse races during live meets at the Racetrack and year-round wagering on races held at out-of-state racetracks that are televised simultaneously at the Racetrack.

