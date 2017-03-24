Cancer Genetics Inc (CGIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,175,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 329% from the previous session’s volume of 274,008 shares.The stock last traded at $3.77 and had previously closed at $2.90.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 63.26% and a negative net margin of 74.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cancer Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cancer Genetics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cancer Genetics by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Cancer Genetics during the third quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cancer Genetics by 48.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 283,400 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s market cap is $72.26 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/cancer-genetics-inc-cgix-sees-strong-trading-volume-after-strong-earnings.html.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc is engaged in the field of personalized medicine, enabling precision medicine in the field of oncology through its diagnostic products and services, and molecular markers. The Company develops, commercializes and provides molecular- and biomarker-based tests and services that enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor and inform cancer treatment, and enable biopharmaceutical companies engaged in oncology trials to select candidate populations and manage adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.