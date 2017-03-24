Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA raised Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.72.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) traded up 0.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.40. 110,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $119.50 and a one year high of $157.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3803 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

In other news, VP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,910 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $596,079.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Hunter Harrison sold 178,617 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $26,937,229.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,835,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,403,000. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 675,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,511,000 after buying an additional 166,106 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), together with its subsidiaries, operates a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in rail transportation segment. The Company’s business mix includes bulk commodities, merchandise freight and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,500 miles, serving the principal business centers of Canada from Montreal, Quebec, to Vancouver, British Columbia, and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions.

