Canadian National Railway (CNI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The firm earned $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Canadian National Railway from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) opened at 72.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3097 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.73%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

