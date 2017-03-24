Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $800.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISRG. Bank of America Corp set a $800.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.43.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded up 1.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $756.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,913 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $729.09 and a 200-day moving average of $684.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $580.46 and a 1-year high of $757.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $757 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.65 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post $23.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 4,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,187,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 5,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,118 shares of company stock worth $25,064,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,173,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

